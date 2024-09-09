Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,510 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 32,365 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UiPath were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PATH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UiPath by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,132,984 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,143,000 after acquiring an additional 624,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of UiPath by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 741,506 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 557,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.87.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

