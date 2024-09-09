Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,803 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,393,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 24.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

