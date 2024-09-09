Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 183 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SXT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

SXT stock opened at $74.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.53 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $142,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SXT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

