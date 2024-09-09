Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tanger were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. GRS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,010,000 after buying an additional 771,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger during the fourth quarter worth $19,141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,456,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,498,000 after acquiring an additional 608,547 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in Tanger in the first quarter valued at $10,441,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Tanger during the 1st quarter worth $7,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Tanger Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SKT opened at $31.24 on Monday. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.