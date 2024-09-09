Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HESM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 76,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 722,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:HESM opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.16 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6677 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HESM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

