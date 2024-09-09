Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $37.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $73.49.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.25 million for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

