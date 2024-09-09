Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 16,458 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,458 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2.0% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 162,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.63. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASTS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

