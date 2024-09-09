Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 164,922 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,219 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 164,922 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 579.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 220,605 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Sunrun by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Sunrun by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,231,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $70,280.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,523.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $70,280.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,523.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,478.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,709 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

