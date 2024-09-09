Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,237 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 694.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 183.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SATS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EchoStar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.70. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

