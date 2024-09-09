Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 541 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $76,413,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,886,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 835,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,236,000 after purchasing an additional 535,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after purchasing an additional 314,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $15,148,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE WFG opened at $87.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $91.43.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.78%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

