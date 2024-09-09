Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 28.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 75,513 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,642. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on WDC

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.