VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.18% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 2,940.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BBH opened at $175.17 on Monday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $183.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.91 and a 200-day moving average of $168.62.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

