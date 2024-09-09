Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $133.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

