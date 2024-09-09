Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

VCR opened at $311.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.69. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $332.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

