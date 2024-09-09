Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock opened at $118.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $123.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

