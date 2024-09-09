Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $123.08 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

