Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

