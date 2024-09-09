Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Cut by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $226.67 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $239.61. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

