Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

