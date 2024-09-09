Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,548,000 after acquiring an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $247.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.