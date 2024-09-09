Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 133.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,523,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,088 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 793,976 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 595,769 shares during the period. Finally, Madrone Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after purchasing an additional 534,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $112.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.40. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $117.60.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

