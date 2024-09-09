Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 2,200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.6 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $128.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.86.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

