Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,708,000 after purchasing an additional 805,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,674,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,324,000 after acquiring an additional 365,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $116.24 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

