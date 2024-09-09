Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,397 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 35,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 114,974 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 412.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE KMI opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.