Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,013,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $227.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.80. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

