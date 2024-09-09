Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,824 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,648,000 after acquiring an additional 678,722 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,133,000 after buying an additional 310,012 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,409,000 after buying an additional 617,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after buying an additional 4,194,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

