Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,120 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 39,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.06 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

