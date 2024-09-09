Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $11.41 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48,668 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Corning by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after buying an additional 1,828,097 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,735,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. HSBC raised Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $40.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

