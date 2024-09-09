Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $11.71 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,355 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after buying an additional 8,444,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,341 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in General Mills by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $36,177,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $75.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.07.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

