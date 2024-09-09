Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $12.74 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $431.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.89. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $448.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.