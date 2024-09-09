Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $12.84 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $223.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.49 and its 200-day moving average is $197.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $230.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVB

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

