Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $17.27 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $17,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 470.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,651,000 after buying an additional 69,350 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

TT stock opened at $342.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $363.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.47 and a 200-day moving average of $320.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.29.

View Our Latest Report on TT

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.