Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 12,503 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,303 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $14,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 274.9% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.7 %

Halliburton stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

