Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 174,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,862,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.09% of Regency Centers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,242,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Regency Centers by 2,586.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,431 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after buying an additional 873,062 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,520,000 after buying an additional 830,572 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

