Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after buying an additional 3,173,981 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after buying an additional 1,866,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,347,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,609,000 after acquiring an additional 602,040 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

