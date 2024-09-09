Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,211 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,045,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,908 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,609,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,265,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,127 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,781,273 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $569,175,000 after acquiring an additional 101,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $410,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $406,360,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.84 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

