Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,979 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 29,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,748,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $128.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day moving average is $127.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

