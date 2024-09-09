Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS opened at $247.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.05 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,892,906. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

