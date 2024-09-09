Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 10,700 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 51,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $202.82 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

