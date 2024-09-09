Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 11,656 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,728 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $226.70 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

