Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,500 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AON were worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AON by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after purchasing an additional 548,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 32.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

Shares of AON opened at $348.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.15 and a 200-day moving average of $309.04. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $350.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

