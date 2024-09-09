Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 17,466 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,466 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP opened at $74.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

