Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,832 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $668,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $68.61 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,311 shares of company stock valued at $234,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

