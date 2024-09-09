Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,238 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $430.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.15. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $450.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

