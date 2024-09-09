Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 28,600 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1,279.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 52.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 178,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 61,251 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 3,264.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 121,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 308,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $74.34 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

