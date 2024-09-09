Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 33,742 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,742 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -21.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

