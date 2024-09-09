Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 34,705 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,705 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $903,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $69.48 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60.

Insider Activity

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

