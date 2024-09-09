Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 36,487 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,487 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $17,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557,749 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 62.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.53. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.84.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

