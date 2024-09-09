Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 37,344 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,344 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Newmont by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 150.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 610.0% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 149,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 128,024 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $50.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,744,700. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.