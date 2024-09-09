Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 7,444 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $17,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $500,685,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,536 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,785,000 after purchasing an additional 621,336 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,573 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $166.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.42. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $139.32 and a one year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.